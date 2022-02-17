Lakers Will have LeBron James Starting on Wednesday Against Jazz by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Harrison Faigen report LeBron James is available and will start in Wednesday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Stanley Johnson and Malik Monk are starting pic.twitter.com/FFlfuU73z4 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 17, 2022

LeBron was initially listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, dealing with a lingering knee injury. He last played in a 117-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 12, seeing 38 minutes on the floor, scoring 26 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

One of the NBA’s more dominant players, LeBron, is averaging 37 minutes, 26 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists per game, appearing in 40 games this season. Among the Lakers’ starting rotation, he leads the team with a 31% usage rate.

LeBron is priced at $10,700 on FanDuel and will join Anthony Davis in the starting rotation. Davis was listed as probable ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with a wrist injury and is priced at $10,900.

The Lakers are a 3-point home favorite against the Utah Jazz on FanDuel Sportsbook in a Western Conference matchup with a 227.5-point total.