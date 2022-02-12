Manchester United vs. Southampton: EPL Betting Breakfast by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s week 25 in the English Premier League, and we kick things off with Southampton traveling to Manchester to take on the circus act Red Devils as they see the distant dream of a top-four finish crumbling before their very eyes. The problems on and off the pitch at Old Trafford this season have been breathtaking, and the troubles seem to know little boundaries as the Red Devils were dismal during the week against last-place Burnley. The struggling men of Manchester were only able to scrounge a single point as they played to a 1-1 draw. Will the pressure mount at Old Trafford, or will Ralf Rangnick’s men find a way to stop the rot? It’s heaven and hell as the Saints battle the Devils in this weeks Betting Breakfast, but you can check out all the odds for EPL action on Fanduel Sportsbook,

Manchester United vs. Southampton Match Information

Manchester United (11-6-6 39 points: 5th) | Southampton (6-10-7 28 points: 10th)

Match Date: Saturday, February 12

Match Time: 7:30 am ET

Venue: Old Trafford â Manchester, England

Manchester United vs. Southampton , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester United -170 | Draw +310 | Southampton +470

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over -136 | Under +110

Odds to Finish Top Four: Manchester United -160 | Southampton -290

Manchester United vs. Southampton , News, Analysis, and Picks

Manchester United vs. Southampton Predictions and Picks

Southampton +470

Over 1.5 -136

Just when it looked like the waters were beginning to settle in a tumultuous campaign at Manchester United (-170), the unthinkable has happened at Old Trafford. Not only were United positively awful at Turf Moor during the week in a draw versus the league’s statistically worst team, but they have also lost one of their best players, it appears. England forward and Manchester United’s top striker has been suspended by the club indefinitely. Last week, Mason Greenwood was arrested on serious criminal charges and lost his sponsorship deal with Nike after recordings of an incident surfaced on social media. What was once one of Manchester’s brightest hopes for the future now appears to be another embarrassing chapter in a hellish season for the Red Devils.

The turmoil at the club is now at unprecedented levels as they have been unholy on the field as well. Another appalling failure preceded the blasphemy at Turf Moor this week as they crashed out of the FA Cup to second-tier Middlesborough on penalties. The Red Devils seem cursed as their star man Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored in 2022, and United has only two wins from six this calendar year.

The story is considerably different on the south coast. Southampton (+470) is enjoying its finest form of the season. The Saints look to have the angels on their side as they have only one loss in their past seven and are riding high after upsetting a surging Tottenham at home. They also held defending champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw!

This year, the two clubs made a draw in the reverse fixture, but the Saints will remember last season’s record-setting defeat at Old Trafford when they were crucified 9-0. Though armageddon may not be immediately at hand for United, look for the Saints to exact a measure of sinful revenge on the Red Devils this Saturday and hasten United’s descent into the pits of well, purgatory at least. For added penance, roll with over 1.5 as the fixture history shows gluttony of goals and defenses riddled with sloth and envy and not much pride.

