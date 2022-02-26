Matthew Cleveland Nails Buzzer-Beating Three to Secure Seminoles Win by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It wasn’t supposed to go down like this. The 14-13 Florida State Seminoles headed into their ACC matchup against the 17-11 Virginia Cavaliers as +9 point underdogs, winning just one of their previous nine contests. But, the Seminoles came to play on Saturday.

Florida State erased a five-point halftime deficit, trailing by as many as 11-points in the second half, knocking off the prohibitive favorites.

With just over three minutes to go, the Seminoles were trailing by 10 but started chipping away at Virginia’s lead. The Cavaliers’ Armaan Franklin missed a free throw with 14 seconds to play, leaving Virginia with a two-point cushion. The teams traded baskets over the next two possessions, leaving the Seminoles one second to tie or win the game.

That’s when the magic happened.

What an unbelievable buzzer-beater by Matthew Cleveland for Florida State.



Virginia now auto-bid or bust. pic.twitter.com/7SmiwC1dkd — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 26, 2022

Matthew Cleveland took the inbounds pass, heaving a three-pointer for the win and nailing a no-doubter. That basket helped Florida State cash as +390 moneyline underdogs.

It’s not even March, and the madness is already starting. Hopefully, that’s a good omen as we head into the stretch drive and conference tournaments.

