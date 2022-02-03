Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season, as the upstart Timberwolves continue their playoff push against the lowly Pistons.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons NBA Game Information

MIN (26-25) DET (12-38)

Date: 02/03/2022

Time: 07:00 PM

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (-295) vs. Detroit Pistons (240) Moneyline (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves ( -280 ) vs. Detroit Pistons ( 230 ) Spread (Open): Minnesota Timberwolves (-7) vs. Detroit Pistons (7) Spread (Current): Minnesota Timberwolves ( -7 ) vs. Detroit Pistons ( 7 ) Game Total (Open): 225.5 Game Total (Current): 229.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves ( 16000 )

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Detroit Pistons ( 50000 )

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Minnesota Timberwolves (84.87%) vs Detroit Pistons (15.13%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MIN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MIN – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 5 Stars

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons News and Notes

After Tuesday’s impressive 130-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota looks for its third straight win. The victory moved the Timberwolves back over the .500 mark, and they now trail Denver by just a game and a half for sixth in the Western Conference.

Chris Finch has received tremendous production from his bench of late. Minnesota’s reserves notched 68 points against the Nuggets – the third straight game in which they’ve scored 50 or more points.

Offensively, the Wolves are 13th in offensive rating and fifth in points per game at 112.0. This coincides with a defense ranked above league average in defensive efficiency for much of the season (currently 13th).

Following extended absences, Detroit welcomed back Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk to the lineup on Tuesday – a 111-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, they were dealt yet another injury blow, as first overall pick Cade Cunningham left the contest with a hip pointer and did not return.

It’s been another trying season for the rebuilding Pistons, who own the league’s second-worst record (12-38) and are just 3-7 in their past ten games. Dwane Casey’s group has been one of the most offensively-challenged teams this season, sitting 29th in both offensive rating (102.8) and points per game (102.3). Things have not been much better defensively, with the Pistons allowing 111.6 points per game – 24th in the Association. They’ll have their hands full tonight against an explosive Timberwolves club fighting for a playoff spot.

On the injury front, Minnesota has listed Patrick Beverley (ankle), D’Angelo Russell (shin), and Josh Okogie (quad) as questionable for tonight’s contest. Beverley returned from a five-game absence Tuesday, indicating he should be good to go again tonight. Meanwhile, Russell hopes to avoid a fourth straight game on the sidelines. For Detroit, Cunningham is deemed questionable with his hip injury, as well as Josh Jackson, who’s dealing with back spasms.

Overall, we feel tonight’s seven-point spread gives the Pistons more of a chance to hang around than is warranted. With our model’s expected margin of +12.1, we don’t anticipate this game being a close affair and love the T-Wolves tonight as a five-star play on the spread and on an outright basis (fair moneyline of -561). We also have five stars on the under. Detroit is woeful offensively, and Minnesota’s much-improved defense should keep this contest below the current total of 229.5 as our model projects the total falling somewhere closer to 221.

