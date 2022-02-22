MLB, MLBPA Conclude Monday's Labor Negotiations; Talks to Continue Tuesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have concluded Monday’s negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, with no deal being made.

Meeting breaking up. Among MLB proposals today: MLB raised its prearbitration bonus pool $5 million, to $20 million. Still a very large gap compared to players’ proposal. MLB also proposed to allow one more draft pick to be determined by lottery, now top 4. Players had proposed 8 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 21, 2022

The two sides met twice, with talks extending into the early evening. Executive Director of the MLB players union Tony Clark, was present during the negotiations – a potential sign of urgency to strike an agreement with Opening Day just over a month away.

Drellich notes MLB inched slightly towards some of the players’ demands, including raising the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $5 million to $20 million – although a significant gap remains on this issue, with the union reportedly asking for $115 million. MLB also increased their initial proposal of three lottery-eligible teams to four, while the union is seeking eight.

The work stoppage has already forced the league to postpone spring training games through March 5 at the earliest.

Talks are expected to continue Tuesday and throughout the week.

