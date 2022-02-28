MLBPA Organizes a Fully Staffed Training Facility for Players to Use in Arizona by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that the Major League Baseball Players Association has arranged for a fully staffed training facility to be available to players in Mesa, Arizona.

The MLBPA has organized a “fully staffed” stadium and facility for players to train in Mesa, AZ, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 28, 2022

This news seems like the union’s response to the earlier report that owners told players they were willing to miss a month of baseball this season. It looks like both groups are digging their heels in for the long haul in these negotiations. Additionally, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold added that some players are interested in setting up something similar in Florida.

The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes reported yesterday that the owners and players are still far apart on almost every issue. The core issues center around the fact that the average player’s salary has declined while franchises have become much more valuable. Also, at issue is that younger players are contributing a lot more and still receiving a lot less compensation.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be watching baseball anytime soon.

