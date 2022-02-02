Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Will Play Tuesday vs. Timberwolves by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (toe) will play in Tuesday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Denver Post’s Mike Singer.

Jokic has missed just seven games in the last four seasons and when it was realized this wasn’t a serious injury, most knew he wouldn’t be out very long. In fact, he’ll play on Tuesday without missing a game with the right toe soreness which just further proves his value as one of few NBA superstars who refuses to take nights off. With Tuesday night being the front-end of a back-to-back for Denver, you may see some slight restriction on minutes for the big man, but expect to see plenty of Jokic in the matchup with the Timberwolves.

The league MVP has averaged 26.0 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists in 44 starts this season.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds

The Denver Nuggets are currently one-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday with the total set at 228.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.