Pelicans' Zion Williamson May Require Second Foot Surgery by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson may require a second surgery on his injured right foot – although no decision has been made at this time.

Clark notes that Williamson, who has yet to appear in a game for the Pelicans this season, received an injection to the foot in December. However, the results do not seem to be overly encouraging.

It has been a frustrating series of events for New Orleans and its fans. Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin originally stated that Williamson would be ready for the start of the regular season – the 25-year-old underwent his initial procedure this past offseason.

When healthy, Williamson has shown himself to be a force. He appeared in 61 games for the Pels last season with per-game averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

New Orleans currently sits 12th in the Western Conference with a 23-36 record.

FanDuel Sportsbook is your place for all of the latest NBA odds and betting lines.