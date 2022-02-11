Philadelphia Flyers Center Sean Couturier Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

According to the Philadelphia Flyers Official Team Website, center Sean Couturier underwent successful back surgery Friday morning and will miss the remainder of the season.

Couturier has been sidelined since December 29, following what was initially deemed an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia is in last place in the Metropolitan division, likely prompting the club to recommend the season-ending operation. Couturier is reportedly looking at an approximate three-month recovery and is expected to return to full health prior to the start of next year’s training camp.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of a six-year, $26 million contract. Couturier finishes the 2021-22 campaign with six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points in 29 games played.

The Flyers, who are coming off a 6-3 loss to Detroit on Wednesday, return to the ice Saturday for the second game of a home and home with the Red Wings.

You can find all the latest NHL odds and betting lines for Friday’s action over on FanDuel Sportsbook.