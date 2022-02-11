Rams Place Tyler Higbee on Injured Reserve; Activate Darrell Henderson by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Los Angeles Rams Official Twitter, the team has placed tight-end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve, and he is now out for Super Bowl LVI versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Higbee will miss Sunday’s big game due to an MCL sprain suffered in the Rams NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He finishes the postseason with seven catches for 115 yards.

Backup tight-end Kendall Blanton will again be forced to step up in Higbee’s absence. The undrafted player out of the University of Missouri played 79% of the snaps against the Niners, tallying 57 yards on five receptions. At $8,000 on FanDuel, Blanton will make for an interesting play in single-game contests.

The Rams did receive some good news, however, as running back, Darrell Henderson was activated from injured reserve Friday and will be active come game day. Sidelined since Week 16 with an MCL sprain, Henderson could see meaningful touches as both Cam Akers and Sony Michel have struggled to generate consistent yards on the ground. He, too, is worth a look in DFS at his current FanDuel price of $8,000.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Los Angeles listed as four-point favorites and -198 on the Moneyline.