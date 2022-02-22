Rhode Island Rams vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies Betting Guide: Bonnies Keep It Rolling to Close Out Homestand by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Rhode Island will hit the road on Tuesday night to take on St. Bonaventure in an Atlantic 10 showdown as we inch closer to conference tournament play. We’ll be taking a deep dive into the odds and see where we can find value in this matchup.

Rhode Island Rams vs. St. Bonaventure Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rhode Island +340 | St. Bonaventure -450

Spread: Rhode Island +9 (-110) | St. Bonaventure -9 (-110)

Total: 135 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rhode Island Rams vs. St. Bonaventure News, Analysis, and Picks

You just start to wonder if the St. Bonaventure team everyone was expecting to see from the preseason is finally showing up. The Bonnies have now ripped off five straight victories and will look to make it six straight in their final contest of a four-game homestand. The timing of this win streak almost feels backward as head coach Mark Schmidt is notorious for avoiding bench minutes like the plague, ranking dead-last in the nation with just 12.3 percent of their minutes coming from the pine. But when you start five returning seniors from an NCAA Tournament team, it certainly makes some sense to roll with your proven players.

As for Rhode Island, the wheels have completely come off on their season with losses in eight of their past nine games and the third-worst offense in Atlantic 10 conference play. It’s difficult to picture this offense heading into the Reilly Center and being able to keep up with a St. Bonaventure offense that has put up 80 or more points in their last three outings. The nail in the coffin comes with the contrast in experience between these two rosters. While the Rams come in at a lowly 273rd in the country in experience, the Bonnies sit at tenth nationally which should play a factor, especially with the younger roster on the road team. The Bonnies are the play in this spot as this game is capable of turning into a blowout.

The Pick: St. Bonaventure -9 (-110)

All NCAAM basketball game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.