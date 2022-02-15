Rudy Gay Remains Out, Gobert Questionable for Jazz vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Utah Jazz could have their starting center back in the lineup against the Houston Rockets. The team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Rudy Gobert is questionable to return on Monday, also noting that Rudy Gay is out and Eric Paschall is available.

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report (2/14):



*AVAILABLE – Eric Paschall (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT – Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness)



QUESTIONABLE – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 15, 2022

Gobert hasn’t suited up since January 23 due to a calf injury. Udoka Azubuike and Hassan Whiteside have split time starting at center, with Azubuike starting the past five games in a row. Both players’ fantasy value takes a hit if Gobert is cleared to return against the Rockets.

Eric Paschall is a depth option at power forward for the Jazz. The 25-year-old averages 5.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in a little over 13 minutes of court time.

The Jazz have won five in a row, covering the spread in four of those contests. They enter tonight’s Western Conference matchup as -15 chalk, per line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.