Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Play Thursday for Thunder vs. Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) will play in Thursday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns, per Daily Thunder’s Brandon Rahbar.

The big shocker is Tre Mann going back to the bench. But I’d still expect a big role for Mann tonight. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 24, 2022

The fourth-year guard has missed the past ten games but got some extra time to recover from the ankle sprain over the All-Star break and will be back in action on Thursday. The Thunder remain 6.5 games back from any sort of play-in contention, and while their playoff hopes look dim, they will hope to spur the upset as hefty underdogs against the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in 43 starts this season. With him back in the starting lineup, expect rookie Tre Mann to head to the bench and see a slight decrease in his minutes and volume.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently ten-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, with the total set at 221, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.