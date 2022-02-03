Steven Adams to Play Wednesday Against Knicks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Memphis Grizzlies announce Steven Adams is available to play in Wednesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks.

.@memgrizz status update: Steven Adams (LT Ankle Sprain) is available for tonight’s game at @nyknicks. https://t.co/VggHIW06SN — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 2, 2022

Adams, who is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last played in a 112-119 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 31, playing 37 minutes, scoring seven points, 12 rebounds and two assists. In his first season with the Grizzlies, Adams averages 26 minutes, seven points, nine rebounds and three assists per game, starting in 48 games this season and recording a 12% usage rate.

Adams, who is priced at $6,100 on FanDuel, looks to be an integral part of the Grizzlies starting rotation, responsible for 0.98 fantasy points per minute, only behind starters Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant. A member of the New Orleans Pelicans last season, Adams played 58 games, averaging 28 minutes, seven points, nine rebounds and two assists per game.

Memphis is a 4-point road favorite against the New York Knicks Wednesday on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 217-point total.