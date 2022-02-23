The ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears Sign Sean Avery by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears announced they’ve signed former-NHL player Sean Avery to a standard player contract.

We have signed Sean Avery to an ECHL Standard Player Contract in our latest @pizzahut Transaction Report: https://t.co/SPjjyczoyP — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) February 23, 2022

The 41-year-old Avery last played an NHL game on December 10, 2011. Over his NHL career, Avery amassed 90 goals and 157 assists in 580 games. He also racked up 1,533 penalty minutes. Avery played for four different NHL teams, the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and most notably, the New York Rangers. Before his near ten-year absence, Avery played seven games for the Connecticut Whale, scoring two goals and one assist.

The announcement screams publicity stunt, primarily since Pizza Hut sponsors it, but it’ll be interesting to see what Avery can still do in the second tier of the minors. Avery was a notable “pest” in the NHL and was even responsible for the league creating an “Avery Rule” after he creatively screened Martin Brodeur.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Avery’s former team, the Rangers, are +10000 to win the Presidents’ Trophy.