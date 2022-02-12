The MLB and MLBPA meet once again Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Major League Baseball and the MLB players association met for about an hour on Saturday to discuss a new collective bargaining agreement, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. The owners locked out the players a little over two months ago. They have had a handful of meetings since the lockout, but nothing that would make anyone think the stalemate is about to come to an end.

There have been small gains for the players in the newest proposal from the owners. Those gains include changes to draft pick compensation for teams that exceed the luxury tax threshold and for teams that sign free agents along with a raise in the minimum salary, increasing the size of a pre-arbitration pool offer, and stopping clubs from service time manipulation.

While this all seems like forward progress, it’s minuscule at best and does nothing to make anyone believe that spring training will start at any time in February.

