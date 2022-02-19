The MLBPA and MLB plan to meet several times next week by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association plan to meet several times next week, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. The two sides met Thursday, and that meeting lasted all of fifteen minutes. That is just long enough for one side to hand the other a proposal, that side to scoff at it, and both sides to leave.

Both sides could meet as soon as Monday, and this meeting could include several owners with the hope that they will actually be able to negotiate the core economic issues that neither side seems to want to budge on right now. The only news on the negotiation front Friday was both sides handing out press releases blaming the other for spring training games being delayed until at least March 5. The truth is that the Owners could end the lockout at any time by announcing that they will continue to negotiate while games are being played. They are worried that the players will strike at some point during the season if no progress is made.

If and when the lockout is ended and games being, the Dodgers are the odds on favorite to win the World Series at +600. You can find the odds for every other MLB team at the FanDuel Sportsbook.