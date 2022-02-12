The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wils by SportsGrid 2 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild, per the Canadiens official website. On its face, this trade means very little as Hammond is no better than a backup goaltender in the NHL, but this does give the organization some depth in goal as they await the possible return of Carey Price. Brandon Baddock was sent to the Wild in this deal.

The Canadiens have been an utter disaster this season. This team lost in the Stanley Cup finals to the Tampa Bay Lightning last season and won 13 games in their improbable playoff run. Right now, through 46 games, they have won just eight. Earlier this week, the Canadiens fired head coach Dominique Ducharme with Hall of Famer, Martin St. Louis taking over. The last 36 games of the season will amount to a tryout for St. Louis to see if he has what it takes to be an NHL head coach.

