Today's NBA Best Bet: Big Value On The Under in the Cavaliers-Pacers Game

We didn’t have to wait too long to get back in the win column after failing to extend our three-game winning streak on Wednesday night. Thursday’s game between the Raptors and Rockets provided a comfortable cover as the Raptors won handily by a 19-point margin.

Usually, at this point in the season, the better teams can look a bit sluggish with the All-Star break almost around the corner. However, favorites have been quite impressive over the past seven days as they’re 38-11-2 against the spread for a 77.6% cover rate. As much as I’d like to continue to play that trend, I’ve got my sights on a total that could have some value on Friday night.

Let’s head to the Hoosier State, where the Pacers will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers -230 | Pacers +190

Spread: Cavaliers -6 (-108) | Pacers + (-112)

Total: Over 214.5 (-110) | Under 214.5 (-110)

NBA Championship Odds: Cavaliers +4800 | Pacers +50000

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, News, Analysis, and Picks

The Indiana Pacers drew plenty of headlines following their acquisition of Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. The move comes when the Pacers have eight players on the injury report, with four listed as game-time decisions. One of those players to keep an eye on is point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon’s missed 11 straight games with an Achilles problem. If he does play on Friday, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s on somewhat of a minutes restriction.

As for the newcomers, Haliburton and Hield, it’s not exactly clear if they’ll walk right into the starting lineup. However, I think it’ll take some time to develop some chemistry with their new teammates. That’s where a play on the under could make sense considering the Pacers will be up against a Cavaliers team that ranks third overall in defensive efficiency.

Cleveland’s allowing opponents 102.7 points per 100 possessions, and the total is 35-20 to the under in their games. The Cavaliers will also be without their All-Star point guard in Darius Garland. Garland’s averaging 8.1 assists per game, and while backup point guard Rajon Rondo (6.9 points) is a capable veteran to take over the ball-handling duties, he’s certainly not as much of a scoring threat compared to Garland, who averages 19.9 points per game.

As long as Cleveland has the two rim protectors in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen available to play, I like our chances with the under. Note that the under’s cashed in three straight games for the Cavaliers, and it also cashed in each of the past four head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Look for both teams to show some struggles putting the ball in the cup. Play this game under the total at 214.5 or better.

Pick: Under 214.5

