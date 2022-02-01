Tonight's NCAAM Betting Guide: SEC and Big Ten Are Home To Big Matchups On Tuesday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We’ve got a pair of big-time matchups out of the Big Ten and SEC on Tuesday night in college basketball, and we have two plays we believe you should be targeting in each game. Let’s look at which teams you should consider backing.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Michigan State -170 | Maryland +140

Spread: Michigan State -3.5 (-106) | Maryland +3.5 (-114)

Total: 137 Over -110 | Under -110

Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins News, Analysis, and Picks

We have backed Michigan State before with our college basketball picks, and we will do so again here. The Spartans are one of the best road teams in the nation and currently sit 6-0 against the spread in away games this season. They covered for us in a heartbreaking road loss to Illinois last week, but this is a major step down in opponent. The Terrapins are in a disastrous transitional period of the program, with head coach Mark Turgeon abruptly leaving the program mid-year after 11 seasons with the program. Michigan State has simply been terrific on the road this year, and backing them against a Maryland program that is a lowly 3-7 in Big Ten play feels like a no-brainer.

The Pick: Michigan State -3.5 (-106)

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Alabama +205 | Auburn -255

Spread: Alabama +6 (-106) | Auburn -6 (-114)

Total: 157 Over -106 | Under -114

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Tigers have made Auburn Arena an absolute fortress this season. They are dominant at home not only in the win column but in covering the number. They are currently undefeated, and 10-1 against the spread at home this season and will host an Alabama team that has been puzzling this year. This season, the Crimson Tide owns one of the weirder resumÃ©s in college basketball with wins over Gonzaga, Houston, and Baylor but have losses to Missouri, Georgia, and Iona. Although their ceiling is clearly as high as the best teams in the country, their floor is terrifyingly low, which makes them hard to back in any spot. Auburn continues to provide a consistent, stable team to back on their home court, which is where we will be going with our action on this game. Back the Tigers to cover this number in Tuesday’s action.

The Pick: Auburn -6 (-114)

All NCAAM basketball game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

