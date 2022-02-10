Top Thursday Night NBA Props: Bridges And Morant Show Serious Potential On Plus-Money Pricing by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

With the NBA’s trade deadline passing by and the All-Star break lingering, games will only become more meaningful from here on the hardwood. Seven games make up Thursday night’s slate and we’ve got a pair of player props you should consider targeting in the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight. For this article, we used the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Mikal Bridges To Score 20+ Points (+330)

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges has been a scoring machine over the last two weeks and we are looking to latch on to his fiery stretch in this spot. Bridges has poured in 20 or more points in four of his last six games and has found a hefty uptick in volume over that same span. Bridges averaged just 9.5 field goal attempts over the first 48 games of the season but in his last six starts since January 30, the fourth-year forward has attempted 13.8 field goals per game. That’s over four more extra shots going up each night and it gives him much more wiggle room in his efficiency to find his way to this number. At +330, you’re getting great value on a player who is in a zone right now with what looks to be a stable role in the team’s offense. Back Bridges to find 20 or more points in Thursday night’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ja Morant To Score 30+ Points & Memphis To Win (+158)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been on a torrential scoring pace over the last few weeks and is someone you want to get behind in the scoring department. The All-Star has dropped at least 30 points in eight of his last nine games and has seen an other-worldly amount of volume during that stretch. Morant has put up 25.8 field goal attempts per game since January 19 and as the season goes on and the stakes get higher, it’s clear the Grizzlies want the ball in their superstar’s hands when it matters most. Memphis will take on the lowly Detroit Pistons on Thursday night and as 11-point favorites, they currently sit at -670 on the moneyline. Although the +158 pricing on this isn’t much of a jump from his +124 price to get to 30 points, the correlation is good enough to back it as a double with Memphis having a record of 14-5 in games where he reaches this threshold. Back Morant on this player performance double against one of the league’s worst teams.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.