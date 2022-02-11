Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Betting Guide: Jets Could be Taking Off in Dallas by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +140|Stars -170

Spread: Jets +1.5 (-192)|Stars -1.5 (+154)

Total: 6 Over -104|Under -118

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars News, Analysis, and Picks

The Winnipeg Jets will be looking to build some momentum off their 2-0 win against the Minnesota Wild last time out. The Jets enter tonight’s contest against the Dallas Stars on the first night of a back-to-back and have metrics supporting that more wins are on the horizon. We’re betting that starts tonight in Dallas.

Analytically, the Jets are in a good place right now. Winnipeg has outplayed three of their past four opponents at five-on-five, with even better game scores across all strengths. The Jets have put up expected goals-for ratings above 60 percent in two of the four games, with a cumulative 53 percent rating over the four-game sample. Despite the strong efforts, the Jets have gone 2-2-o over that stretch and seen their PDO drop below 1.000. The metrics are starting to work in Winnipeg’s favor and we’re anticipating more wins to follow.

The Stars have six wins over their previous eight games, but their metrics are starting to deteriorate. Dallas has posted below-average expected goals-for ratings in three of their past five, a span in which they have scored 18 goals. That’s part of a larger trend, in which the Stars have recorded three or more goals in eight of their previous nine contests. Dallas has elevated their shooting percentage to 10.9 percent over that span, above their season-long percentage of 9.7 percent. The Stars metrics are starting to crumble and output will start to fall with it.

These teams are pointed in opposite directions. The Jets are starting to get their systems in order and their metrics reflect the improved performances. Conversely, the Stars have out-lived their analytics and should start to regress. At +140, the Jets are the side to be on.

The Picks: Jets +140

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.