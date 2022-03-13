Athletics Deal Chris Bassitt to Mets for Prospects by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Make no bones about it; the New York Mets are in win-now mode.

Before the lockout, the Mets made one of the most significant free agent acquisitions, signing three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to a three-year $130 million deal. They added to their rotation on Saturday, sending a pair of prospects to the Oakland Athletics for Chris Bassitt.

The New York Mets and Oakland Athletics are in agreement on a trade that would send right-handed starter Chris Bassitt to the Mets, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2022

Bassitt is coming off his best season in the majors. The 32-year-old finished 2021 with a 12-4 record, 3.15 earned run average, and 1.06 walks and hits per inning pitched. Bassitt set career-highs in hits and strikeouts per nine innings, at 7.3 and 9.1, respectively.

The Mets have a wealth of starting pitching. Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are in the running for the best top two starters in the league. Bassitt should slot into the third spot in the rotation, leaving an open competition between several pitchers for the final two spots. David Peterson and Tylor Megill are two young arms worth keeping an eye on in camp.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mets near the top of the World Series futures board, currently priced with the third-best odds at +1100.