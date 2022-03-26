Bucks Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Matchup vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t at full health tonight, and that’s impacting the betting line against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jrue Holiday was ruled out of the non-conference matchup with an ankle injury. Khris Middleton was cleared to return to the lineup after missing the previous two outings with a wrist injury. While Giannis Antetokounmpo is “trending in the right direction,” but remains a game-time decision against the Grizzlies. Giannis has missed two of the past three games due to a knee injury.

No Jrue Holiday tonight for Milwaukee. Khris Middleton was listed as probable, but he will play, Mike Budenholzer said. Giannis Antetokounmpo is “trending in the right direction” to play.



George Hill is in line for his 17th start of the season, replacing Holiday at point guard with the first unit. The 14-year veteran averages 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as a starter this season.

If Giannis isn’t cleared to play or is limited by the knee injury, Bobby Portis could take on an increased role for the Bucks.

Consequently, the Bucks enter tonight’s matchup against the Grizzlies as meager -1 favorites on the spread and -112 on the moneyline, per FanDuel Sportsbook.