Buy! Buy! Buy! LSU vs. Arkansas to go Under (143)

LSU vs. Arkansas to go Under (143)

LSU Tigers (20-9) vs. #14 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-6)

Date: 03/02/2022

Time: 09:00 PM

Location: Walton Arena

LSU vs. Arkansas Odds

Moneyline: LSU (+190) vs. Arkansas (-235)

Spread: LSU (+5.5) vs. Arkansas (-5.5)

Game Total: 143

LSU vs. Arkansas News and Notes

LSU has lost two of its previous three games but is 4-2 over their past six. Arkansas is coming into this game looking for a fifth straight win.

Against the spread, LSU is 18-11 and 5-5 on the road, while Arkansas is 18-10-1 and 10-6-1 at home. One trend to consider is the under is 5-0 in LSU’s past five games as an underdog. Additionally, the under is 4-1 in Arkansas’ past five home games against teams with losing road records.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens says, “A total overnight that was at 138.5. Now, at 141. Have we hit our peak? I’m going under 141 tonight for the over-under between Arkansas and LSU.”

We’re recommending taking the under in this one, especially since it has continued to rise to 143.

