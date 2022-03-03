Buy! Buy! Buy! Take the Bulls (-120) Straight Up by SportsGrid 47 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bulls (39-23) vs. Atlanta Hawks (29-32)

Date: 03/03/2022

Time: 07:00 PM

Location: State Farm Arena

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds

Moneyline: Bulls (-120) vs. Hawks (+102)

Spread: Bulls (-1) vs. Hawks (+1)

Game Total: 231

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks News and Notes

The Chicago Bulls are second in the Eastern Conference but have lost two straight, while the Atlanta Hawks are tenth in the East and also coming off a loss.

All-Star DeMar DeRozan has been tearing it up for the Bulls of late, fourth in the NBA in scoring with 28.2 points per game, including 34.2 per in February. Chicago has the ninth-ranked offense in the league, averaging 112.4 PPG, while Atlanta is ninth with 112.2. However, Trae Young is a game-time decision and John Collins is out for the Hawks.

Against the spread, Chicago is 36-25-1 and 14-14-1 on the road, while Atlanta is 27-34 and 17-14 at home. One trend to watch is the Bulls are 3-0-1 ATS in their past four games following a loss of more than ten points.

The Morning After’s host Ben Stevens says, “Now, Chicago has been great at home this year, the best ATS record inside the United Center of any team in the NBA, but on the road, [they’re] also pretty good. And as a road favorite, 9-5-1 against the spread. “

We’re recommending taking the Bulls at -120 to beat the Hawks.

