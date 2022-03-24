Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan OUT vs. Pelicans by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan has been ruled out for Thursday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans with a left adductor strain.

DeRozan played in both games of Chicago’s recent back-to-back, so it is possible the club is just being cautious as the regular season winds down.

This will be the 32-year-old’s first stint on the sidelines since January 24.

DeRozan has put together an MVP-level season, posting 27.6 points (career-high), 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 68 games.

Fortunately, the Bulls will have fellow superstar Zach LaVine in the lineup. LaVine, who was listed as questionable with left knee soreness, sits second on the team in points at 24.5 PPG. The 27-year-old figures to see a bump in usage in DeRozan’s absence. With the latter off the floor, LaVine averages 1.19 fantasy points per minute with a usage rate north of 30%, rendering him a solid option in Thursday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bulls listed as +3 road underdogs on the spread and +128 on the moneyline.