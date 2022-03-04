Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Questionable for Saturday against the Kings by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Dallas Mavericks PR official Twitter, superstar guard Luka Doncic is questionable for Saturday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings with a left toe sprain.

Luka Dončić (left toe sprain), Sterling Brown (illness) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow afternoon’s game against Sacramento. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 4, 2022

Doncic suffered the injury in the Mavs’ 122-113 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday – a game in which he finished with 41 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

The 23-year-old has been on an absolute tear of late, scoring 30 or more points in his past 14 games, including three triple-doubles.

Doncic’s performances have helped the Mavericks win eight of their past ten contests, vaulting them to fifth in the Western Conference (38-25).

Should the Slovenian native be forced to miss Saturday’s matchup, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie will likely take on greater offensive responsibility. Dinwiddie has appeared comfortable in a Mavs’ uniform, posting averages of 18.8 points, 5.8 assists, and two rebounds in his past four games. Meanwhile, Brunson is averaging career-highs across the board, notching 20 or more points in three of his past seven outings.

