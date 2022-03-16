First Four Betting Guide: Bryant vs. Wright State by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wednesday’s doubleheader tips off with #16 Bryant facing #16 Wright State.

#16 Bryant vs. #16 Wright State Game Details

#16 Bryant: 22-9 (15-2) | #16 Wright State: 21-13 (15-7)

Date: 03/16/2022 | Time: 6:40 PM ET | TV: truTV

Location: Dayton, OH | Venue: University of Dayton Arena

#16 Bryant vs. #16 Wright State Odds

Moneyline: Bryant +115 | Wright State -140

Spread: Bryant +2.5 (-110) | Wright State -2.5 (-110)

Total: 155.5 Over -110 | Under -110

#16 Bryant vs. #16 Wright State Analysis

No one is talking about it, but Bryant sort of got hosed here. This may not be common knowledge, but Wright State is a 13-minute drive from the University of Dayton Arena. This will be as close to a home contest as you can get without playing the game on-campus for the Raiders and it will undoubtedly play a factor.

This was the top offense in the Horizon League this season and they did it with very little scoring beyond the arc with just 25.2% of their offense coming from three-point land. If they can find buckets over one of the nation’s best shot-blockers in Bryant’s Hall Elisias, the Raiders have a good chance in this one.

The Peter Kiss Show, uh, I mean Bryant, will be center stage on national television. If you haven’t heard of the nation’s leading scorer who does push-ups after made baskets, taunts anything that looks at him, and gets technicals like it’s his job, then you’re about to get familiar. Kiss is averaging 25.1 points per game this season and will be sure to put his scoring prowess on full display in Dayton.

Teammate Charles Pride is no slouch either as an All-NEC First-Team selection who has 12 separate 20-point outings on the season including a 44-point eruption in a road win at St. Francis.

The star power certainly favors the Bulldogs here, but as the saying goes, âThe whole is greater than the sum of its parts.â

Wright State is the more complete offense and is not quite as reliant on high-usage players to carry them for 40 minutes. It’ll be a close one, but the home-court advantage leans me towards the Raiders. The line has already moved a point so don’t wait too long as the bets are coming in on the Horizon League champs.

The Play: Wright State -2.5