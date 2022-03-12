Frederik Andersen to Start in Net for Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Frederik Andersen will start in goal for the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Brind’Amour says Andersen to start. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) March 12, 2022

Andersen has missed the last three games for the Canes due to an undisclosed injury but facing the Flyers on Saturday is a soft landing spot for the netminder. Andersen has had an excellent season for the Canes with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. Andersen will be searching for his 30th win of the season on Saturday.

The Hurricanes hold the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and are tied for the overall lead in the Eastern Conference with 85 points. In the Presidents’ Trophy race, they are two points behind the Colorado Avalanche but also have two games in hand.

The Hurricanes are -128 (-1.5) on the puck line, -375 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (+104), under (-128). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.