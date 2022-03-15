Giants Sign Tyrod Taylor To 2-Year Deal by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New York Giants have signed former Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $17 million contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s a hefty contract for a backup quarterback, which may mean the Giants have a short leash on starting quarterback Daniel Jones heading into 2022. Taylor had a solid start to the season with Houston, but a hamstring strain and a wrist injury kept him sidelined for a combined 11 weeks.

This signing likely means one of Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will be gone shortly. Neither Glennon nor Fromm looked promising in their time under center last season when Jones was injured.

Taylor completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions in six starts with the Texans in 2021. He also accrued 19 rushes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

