Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty Suffers Setback, No Timetable for Return by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Sidelined since March 11 with an undisclosed injury, it will be a bit longer before Max Pacioretty steps on the ice again.

According to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, Pacioretty suffered a setback in his recovery, and there is no timetable for his return.

Pete DeBoer confirms there was a setback for Max Pacioretty, who appeared to leave morning skate with an injury yesterday.



DeBoer didn’t have a timeline but said he won’t be available “in the near future.” — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 25, 2022

Speaking with reporters, Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer said Pacioretty will not be available “in the near future.”

Initially labeled a game-time decision for Thursday’s matchup with the Nashville Predators, Pacioretty appeared to experience some discomfort during the morning skate and promptly left the ice.

Injuries have limited the 33-year-old to just 29 games this season. However, Pacioretty has been productive when on the ice, tallying 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in those 29 contests.

The New Canaan, Connecticut native, joins a long list of Golden Knights on the sideline – including forwards Mark Stone (back), Reilly Smith (knee), and goaltender Robin Lehner (lower body).

