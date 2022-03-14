Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews receives two-game suspension for cross-checking Rasmus Dahlin by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NHL Player Safety announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended for two games for a cross-check to the Buffalo Sabres’ Rasmus Dahlin.

The incident occurred during the Leafs’ 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Sunday. The two players exchanged shoves, but Matthews took it a little too far when he cross-checked Dahlin to the neck. Matthews does not have a history of disciplinary action from the league. He leads the NHL with 45 goals and leads the Leafs with 77 points.

Toronto is on a two-game losing streak and has dropped four of its past six. The slump has the Leafs even with the New York Rangers in fifth, with the Boston Bruins only two points behind them.

Matthews will be able to return to the lineup on Saturday, March 19, against the Nashville Predators.

