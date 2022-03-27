Neville Hewitt Returns to Texans on 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt is off the open market after inking a one-year deal to stay with the team. Neville’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the news, and Adam Schefter tweeted it.

Free-agent linebacker Neville Hewitt has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Houston Texans, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2022

Neville is a seven-year veteran in the league, spending three years with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets before joining the Texans last season. The undrafted linebacker appeared in all 17 games for the Texans, starting five of those, totaling 60 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one quarterback hit.

The Texans’ defense had many holes, allowing the second-most yards and sixth-most points in the NFL. That could necessitate a move for an upgrade at linebacker in the upcoming draft, negatively impacting Neville’s playing time.

There is no indication that things are getting better for Houston next season. The Texans enter the year with the longest Super Bowl odds on the board and are steep +2600 underdogs to win the AFC South.