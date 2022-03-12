New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars Betting Guide: Blue Shirts Back to Business by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rangers +110 | Stars -135

Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-250) | Stars -1.5 (+190)

Total: Over 5.5 (-105) | Under 5.5 (-115)

Odds to Win NHL Stanley Cup

Odds to Win NHL Stanley Cup: New York Rangers (+2000)

Odds to Win NHL Stanley Cup: Dallas Stars (+5000)

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars News, Analysis, and Picks

The New York Rangers are reeling from back-to-back blowout losses to the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. The most recent, a 6-2 defeat to the Blues was a rare match where Igor Shesterkin was off his game. He allowed four goals on only 13 shots and was eventually yanked. However, Shesterkin did help out in the offensive end, picking up an assist on Ryan Strome’s first-period goal. Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers in scoring with 15 goals and 48 assists on the offensive side. The two losses have dropped New York to sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

On the other side of the ice, the Dallas Stars are holding onto the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. They’ve won four of their past five games but are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators when John Klingberg opened the scoring in the third with the lone Dallas goal. Joe Pavelski leads the Stars in scoring with 22 goals and 37 assists, but it’s the young gun Jason Robertson that’s been making headlines lately. Before the loss to the Preds, Robertson had back-to-back games with a hat-trick.

The Rangers are 20th in the NHL in scoring with 2.91 goals per game and the Stars are right there with them also with 2.91. Defense is another story, as New York has been riding the back of Vezina Trophy favorite, Shesterkin, to the tune of the league’s third-best goal prevention. The Rangers limit opponents to 2.55 goals a night, while the Stars are 12th with 2.86.

Against the puck line, New York is 29-29 and 16-15 on the road, while Dallas is 26-30 and 14-14 at home. One trend to keep an eye on is the under is 4-1 in the Rangers’ past five games where their opponent scored two or fewer goals in their previous contest.

This game looks like it could be very even, but we’re expecting Shesterkin to bounce back from his previous poor performance. If he gets the nod, do not bank on Shesterkin having a second consecutive lousy game which is why we’re on the Rangers to edge out the Stars in a low-scoring affair.

The Picks: Rangers moneyline (+110), Under 5.5 (-115)

