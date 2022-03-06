Orlando's Jalen Suggs OUT Saturday vs. Grizzlies by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to the Orlando Magic’s official Twitter, rookie point guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain.

Suggs suffered the injury in last night’s 103-97 upset victory over the Toronto Raptors – a game in which he tallied 15 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists.

For the season, the 20-year-old is posting per-game averages of 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

This will be Suggs’ first missed contest since January 12.

Second-year guard R. J. Hampton is expected to draw the start in Suggs’ absence. Hampton, who recently returned from a 14 game layoff due to an MCL sprain, has looked healthy, scoring in double figures in three of his past four games. Priced at $3,900 on FanDuel, the 21-year-old represents one of the better value plays in tonight’s DFS slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Magic listed as whopping +16.5 road underdogs on the spread and +980 on the Moneyline.