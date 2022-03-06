Orlando's Jalen Suggs OUT Saturday vs. Grizzlies
According to the Orlando Magic’s official Twitter, rookie point guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain.
🚨INJURY UPDATE:@OrlandoMagic guard @jalensuggs will not play tonight at Memphis due to a sprained right ankle.#MagicTogether— Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 5, 2022
Suggs suffered the injury in last night’s 103-97 upset victory over the Toronto Raptors – a game in which he tallied 15 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists.
For the season, the 20-year-old is posting per-game averages of 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.
This will be Suggs’ first missed contest since January 12.
Second-year guard R. J. Hampton is expected to draw the start in Suggs’ absence. Hampton, who recently returned from a 14 game layoff due to an MCL sprain, has looked healthy, scoring in double figures in three of his past four games. Priced at $3,900 on FanDuel, the 21-year-old represents one of the better value plays in tonight’s DFS slate.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Magic listed as whopping +16.5 road underdogs on the spread and +980 on the Moneyline.