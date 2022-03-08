Pacers' Lance Stephenson Ruled Out Tuesday vs. Cavaliers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Indiana Pacers guard Lance Stephenson (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per the team’s Twitter.

Update: Lance Stephenson is OUT for tonight's game. https://t.co/lhdc46fqCs — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 8, 2022

It’s the second consecutive game Stephenson will miss due to a left ankle sprain. He was out for two games at the end of February, returned for two games, including a short nine-minute outing against the Pistons, and will now sit for the fourth time in four games. His status will be worth keeping an eye on, but fortunately for Stephenson, the Pacers do not have another game until Saturday, giving him ample time to recover.

Stephenson has averaged 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 27 appearances with the Pacers this season. With him unable to go, expect Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton to see even more action than usual.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the total set at 221, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.