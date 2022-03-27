Raptors vs. Pacers Paused After Speaker Catches Fire, Arena Evacuated by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Toronto Raptors gave a new meaning to catching fire in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

A speaker caught fire partway through the second quarter of the Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday, forcing Scotiabank Arena to be evacuated. Thankfully no one was hurt, and emergency crews extinguished the fire. The fire chief confirmed there was no harm to public safety.

The Raptors held a commanding 66-38 lead over the Pacers with four minutes left in the second quarter when the game was paused.

However, there is no word on when the game will be picked back up. Lori Ewing noted that fans won’t be permitted back in the arena when the action gets back underway.

A Raptors spokesperson says they'll determine in the next 30-40 minutes whether the game can be resumed. Fans won't be permitted back in. https://t.co/FCzXQGF94J — Lori Ewing (@Ewingsports) March 27, 2022

Both teams have Sunday off, but there’s no possibility of resuming the game tomorrow, as the Toronto Maple Leafs will be hosting the Florida Panthers in NHL action. As such, the teams will likely take to the floor to wrap up the contest at some point tonight.

Stay tuned as the league figures out the best way to proceed.

