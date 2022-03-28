Ravens RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards Could Start Camp On PUP List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reports that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards could start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Harbaugh said Dobbins and Gus Edwards are making progress but will likely start camp on PUP list. Said Ravens will play it safe with both. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 28, 2022

Both running backs missed all of the 2021 season due to ACL injuries they suffered in the preseason. Understandably, the Ravens want to make sure their top two running backs are fully healthy, considering the length of time they missed. Dobbins is expected to be Baltimore’s top back and Edwards should also factor quite a bit into the run-heavy offense.

In 2020, Dobbins ran for 805 yards on 134 attempts, scoring nine rushing touchdowns, while Edwards ran for 723 yards on 144 carries, picking up six rushing touchdowns. The two will offer the Ravens a significant one-two punch to complement Lamar Jackson’s ability to attack opposing defenses on the ground.

With Dobbins and Edwards both out, Jackson led the team with 767 rushing yards followed by Devonta Freeman (576 yards) and Latavius Murray (501 yards) out of the backfield. Freeman and Murray are currently free agents.

Baltimore finished fourth in the AFC North last season with an 8-9 record.

