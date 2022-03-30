Rookie Hunter Greene Named Cincinnati Reds No. 4 Starter by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Enquirer’s Bobby Nightengale reports that the Cincinnati Reds announced that Hunter Greene would be the team’s fourth starter.

David Bell announced the rotation to begin the season:



Opening Day Thursday (April 7) in Atlanta – RHP Tyler Mahle

Friday – LHP Reiver Sanmartin

Saturday – RHP Vladimir Gutierrez

Sunday – RHP Hunter Greene



Mahle will also start the Reds’ home opener vs. Cleveland. — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) March 30, 2022

Greene is scheduled to make his major league debut on April 10 against the Atlanta Braves. He was selected by the Reds second overall in the 2017 MLB Draft.

In 2021, Greene pitched for Chattanooga in Double-A and Louisville in Triple-A. He had five wins and no losses in Double-AA, a 1.98 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts in 41 innings. In Triple-A, Greene had five wins, eight losses, a 4.13 ERA, a 1.29 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in 65.1 innings.

Last season, Cincinnati finished third in the National League Central with an 83-79 record, 12 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. Tyler Mahle will start the season opener on April 7 against the Atlanta Braves. Mahle will also start the Reds’ fifth game of the season, their home opener, on April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

