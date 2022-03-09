Seahawks Release Bobby Wagner by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, linebacker Bobby Wagner has officially been released from the team, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. The news will reportedly save Seattle over $16 million in cash and salary-cap space.

The franchise stalwart linebacker was an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-team All-Pro. Wagner is coming off a career-best 170 tackles in 2021.

It was a rough day for Seahawks fans, as the news broke shortly after the team traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The betting market believes that the Seahawks are bottoming out after last year’s 7-10 season.

NFL Betting Odds

The Seahawks have the longest odds in the NFC West, currently listed at +1100 to win the division, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seattle is behind only Detroit in the NFC Championship futures market and is tied with the New York Giants at +4400 to win the conference. Given the Wilson and Wagner news, Seattle is +8000 to win Super Bowl LVII, a longshot bet that is not worth a sniff.