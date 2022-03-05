The MLBPA and MLB are set to meet again Sunday by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are set to meet again Sunday, ESPN.com reports. The MLB and MLBPA are trying to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, one in which talks broke down earlier this week. Once those negotiations ceased, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the opening week of the 2022 season.

While many points need to be resolved, raising the salary cap and adding additional playoff teams are at the top of the list. According to reports, both sides agreed to add two additional playoff teams this season before talks broke down. Apparently, the MLBPA is willing to go to 14 playoff teams, should the owners make concessions on the salary cap and possibly the minimum salary. Saturday is the 94th day that the players have been locked out.

If and when the 2022 MLB season does get underway, the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the favorite to win the World Series at +600, followed by the Houston Astros at +1000, and Chicago White Sox and New York Mets at +1100. You can find the lines for each MLB team to win the World Series at FanDuel Sportsbook.