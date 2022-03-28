Tony Gonsolin Projects as 5th Starter in Dodgers' Rotation by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The start of the 2022 MLB season is right around the corner, and teams are finalizing roster spots and rotation plans as Opening Day draws near.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shed some light on their plans for the upcoming campaign, with Dave Roberts confirming that Tony Gonsolin would start the year as the team’s fifth starter.

Gonsolin slots behind Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, and Andrew Heaney.

Roberts also confirmed that Tyler Anderson would be a long-relief or piggyback option out of the bullpen. A plan for David Price has not yet been outlined as the Dodgers are just starting to build the southpaw up.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts said Tony Gonsolin is "projecting" to be the 5th starter to open the season (following Buehler, Urias, Kershaw, Heaney). Tyler Anderson will be in secondary starter role early to give multiple innings. David Price yet to pitch in a game this spring — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 27, 2022

Gonsolin appeared in 15 games last season, starting 13. The 27-year-old put up a career-best 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings and finished the year with a 4-1 record and 3.23 earned run average.

The Dodgers’ run of eight consecutive division titles came to an end last season. Still, they are the odds-on favorites to climb the heap this year, currently listed as -220 chalk to clinch their 20th NL West title in team history, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.