Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons Ruled Out For Wednesday vs. Jazz by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz, per the team reporter Casey Holdahl.

Simons downgraded to OUT for tonight's game with left knee patellar tendinopathy https://t.co/rb4hjmOf1t — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) March 9, 2022

Simons has been electric since the turn of the New Year, averaging 23.4 points per game across 27 starts. The Trail Blazers are hanging around the hunt for play-in tournament spots in the Western Conference, currently sitting in 11th and just 1.5 games behind the final seed held by New Orleans. Returning Simons from this left knee issue as soon as possible with so many other contributors missing should be the top priority for Portland down the stretch.

Simons has averaged 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 57 appearances on the season. With Simons out, expect recent pickup Brandon Williams to notch a second career start in Wednesday’s outing potentially.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Odds

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 19-point underdogs against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, with the total set at 221.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.