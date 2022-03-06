Utah Jazz PG Mike Conley Will Not Play Sunday vs. Thunder by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Utah Jazz official Twitter reports that starting point guard, Mike Conley has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to injury maintenance.

Jazz Injury Report (as of 3/5):



OUT – Mike Conley (right knee injury maintenance)



QUESTIONABLE – Juancho Hernangomez (right sacral contusion) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 5, 2022

The Jazz have begun to increase Conley’s minutes of late but will opt to hold him out on what will be the first night of a back-to-back.

The 34-year-old managed just two points on 1-0f-8 shooting in last night’s embarrassing 124-90 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Conley has appeared in 56 games for the Jazz this season, posting per-game averages of 13.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 28.3 minutes.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be in line for even greater usage. With Conley off the floor, Mitchell averages 1.29 FanDuel points per minute with a usage rate north of 34%. Currently priced at $9,000 on FanDuel, the 25-year-old will be an elite play in Sunday DFS contests.

Meanwhile, backup point guard Jordan Clarkson should see an increase in minutes and will also be in play at his current price point of $4,900 (on FanDuel).

FanDuel Sportsbook has Utah’s NBA title odds at +1800.