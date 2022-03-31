White Sox SS Tim Anderson Suspended 2 Games by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

According to LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune, White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for the club’s first two regular-season games.

Anderson tweeted that he was also fined $10,000.

The punishment stems from a benches-clearing incident last September against the Detroit Tigers when Anderson made contact with an umpire. When explaining his role in the altercation, the All-Star said he was pushed by someone he could not see. In retaliation, Anderson pushed back, not knowing the individual he made contact with was umpire Tim Timmons.

Initially a three-game ban, the 28-year-old ultimately had his punishment reduced to two on appeal.

Anderson will be eligible to make his regular-season debut on April 10 against, ironically, the Tigers.

The former first-round pick enjoyed another productive season for the Chi-Sox in 2021, slashing .309 to go along with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.

