White Sox SS Tim Anderson Suspended 2 Games
According to LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune, White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for the club’s first two regular-season games.
Anderson tweeted that he was also fined $10,000.
The punishment stems from a benches-clearing incident last September against the Detroit Tigers when Anderson made contact with an umpire. When explaining his role in the altercation, the All-Star said he was pushed by someone he could not see. In retaliation, Anderson pushed back, not knowing the individual he made contact with was umpire Tim Timmons.
Initially a three-game ban, the 28-year-old ultimately had his punishment reduced to two on appeal.
Anderson will be eligible to make his regular-season debut on April 10 against, ironically, the Tigers.
The former first-round pick enjoyed another productive season for the Chi-Sox in 2021, slashing .309 to go along with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.
