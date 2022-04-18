Blues Score 7 Goals in a Period vs. Predators by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There’s ugly, and then there’s St. Louis Blues taking on the Nashville Predators ugly.

On Sunday afternoon, the Blues and Preds squared off for a Central Division battle. Things started competitively, with the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.

That’s when things got carried away.

The Blues went on to score seven goals in the second period (That’s right. Seven big ones.) before putting it in cruise control en route to an 8-3 victory.

– 9 wins in a row

– Points in 12 straight

– Franchise-record 7 goals in one period

– Franchise-record 12 consecutive games with 4+ goals



… AND NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN AIN’T EVEN THAT HOT!!! pic.twitter.com/Wbp7nFF5we — x – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 18, 2022

The win marked several milestones for the Blues, setting a franchise record for goals in a period and making it 12 straight games with four or more goals. It was also the Blues’ ninth straight victory, giving them an 11-0-1 record dating back to the end of last month.

There’s no catching the Colorado Avalanche atop the Central Division standings, but the Blues are elevating their status as playoff contenders. They are currently priced at +2000 in Stanley Cup futures betting at FanDuel Sportsbook.