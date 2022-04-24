Bucks Guard Grayson Allen Shoots Lights Out vs. Bulls by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Scoring depth separates contenders from pretenders in the NBA Playoffs and the Milwaukee Bucks have it in spades with Grayson Allen.

Allen has come off the bench in each of the past two games, outscoring the Chicago Bulls’ entire lineup of reserves in both contests. More importantly, he’s helped the Bucks to two road victories.

Grayson Allen (49 points) has outscored every single player on the Bulls in the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/JP52llbjHS — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 24, 2022

The Duke product was proficient from long range Sunday, going 6-for-7 from distance for 27 points. Allen didn’t stop there, as he also chipped in with two rebounds and three steals. That brought Allen’s two-game point total to 49, his best mark on the season.

What’s implied with Allen outscoring an entire bench is also the Bucks’ suffocating defense. The Bulls totaled just 176 points in Games 3 and 4 on 39.1% shooting.

The Bucks take a 3-1 stranglehold back to Milwaukee for Game 5 on Wednesday night. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a line on the contest as we approach tip-off, but expect the reigning champs to open as substantive favorites.