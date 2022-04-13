Celtics Likely Without Robert Williams for 1st Round vs. Nets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics are preparing to be without their big man Robert Williams in the middle when they face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

Ime Udoka on Robert Williams: "Doing a little bit more every day. He's looking good. We're happy with the progress. He's out on the court, doing some shooting drills, touch work. (But) we're still preparing for a series without him." #Nets #Celtics — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) April 13, 2022

Williams is recovering from a torn left meniscus that has kept him off the court for over two weeks since surgery. The former Texas A&M product last played in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 27, when he double-doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with a block and a steal in 24 minutes. The original diagnosis had Williams missing 4-6 weeks, and he’s right on par with that timeline.

The Celtics say he has been looking good doing on-court drills and working out but that they are aware that it’s improbable he suits up in the first round. On the season, Williams almost averaged a double-double with 10.0 points and 9.6 boards per game.

Game 1 tips off on Sunday, and FanDuel Sportsbook has the C’s as -4.5 home court favorites and -186 on the moneyline.