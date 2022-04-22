Celtics' Robert Williams Will Play Limited Minutes Against Nets in Game 3 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will play limited minutes against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

Williams tore his meniscus back on March 27 and hasn’t played since. His return gives the Celtics a much-needed interior presence that they’ve lacked since he exited the lineup. Boston can put a serious chokehold on this series with a win in Game 3, putting them up 3-0 on Brooklyn. They’re looking to go to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons.

Williams has averaged ten points on 73.6 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 61 starts this season. If Williams does indeed start, expect Daniel Theis to head back to the bench.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently three-point underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.